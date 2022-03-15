Merculet Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Merculet has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $263,722.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.30 or 0.06677229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,667.04 or 0.99937988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040296 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

