Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Short Interest Up 33.0% in February

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.