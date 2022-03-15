Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002636 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $3.32 million and $1.45 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003549 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

