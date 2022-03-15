MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07. MetLife has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

