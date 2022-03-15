MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Update

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the February 13th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. MGE Energy has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $82.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

