MIB Coin (MIB) Hits Market Cap of $613,212.14

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $613,212.14 and $63.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00077108 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 429,042,572 coins and its circulating supply is 151,740,644 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

