Michael Forsum Buys 27,300 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) COO Michael Forsum bought 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 184,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,928. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $374.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 74.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSEA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

