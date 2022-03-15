Michael Forsum Buys 27,300 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) COO Michael Forsum bought 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 184,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,928. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $374.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSEA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
