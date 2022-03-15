MicroMoney Price Tops $0.0074 (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $116,025.89 and $139,805.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MicroMoney Coin Profile

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

