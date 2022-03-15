Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Swarthmore Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $276.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

