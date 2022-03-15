Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

