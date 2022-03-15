Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 557,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,515,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.54.

In other news, insider Mark Stephenson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,007.80).

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets for acquisition. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

