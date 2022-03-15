MileVerse Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $29.76 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.10 or 0.06537033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,034.14 or 0.99827021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040595 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,859,471,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

