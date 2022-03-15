Millennium Management LLC Acquires 15,172 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lemonade worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lemonade by 30.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Lemonade by 18.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 30.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $115.85.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

