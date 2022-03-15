Millennium Management LLC Acquires 16,238 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Codexis worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Codexis by 139.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 46,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Codexis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Codexis by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of CDXS opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.