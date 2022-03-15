Millennium Management LLC Acquires 245,266 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 673.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,266 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Celestica worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 8.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 395,239 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 474,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 589,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

