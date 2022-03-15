Millennium Management LLC Acquires 251,610 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of InnovAge worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INNV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth $4,330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,502,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

InnovAge stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.23 million and a P/E ratio of 166.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

