Millennium Management LLC Acquires 687,632 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) by 623.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 687,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.58% of Team worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Team by 2,191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 384,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Team by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 268,029 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Team by 7,047.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 157,436 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Team by 883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 109,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Team by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 186,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 93,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TISI opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.83. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $12.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

About Team (Get Rating)

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

