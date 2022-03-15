Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.35% of Immuneering as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter worth $178,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Immuneering Corp has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Immuneering Corp will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

