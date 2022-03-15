Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,200 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

