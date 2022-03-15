Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) by 180.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Cellectis worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cellectis by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $186.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

