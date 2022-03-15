Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lemonade worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 24.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after buying an additional 290,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after buying an additional 520,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 60.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 168,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 12.3% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 408,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMND opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

