Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 665.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of B2Gold worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

