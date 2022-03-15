Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAC opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

