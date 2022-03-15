Millennium Management LLC Buys 13,618 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 853,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,522 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,494 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 929,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

