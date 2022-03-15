Millennium Management LLC Buys 37,612 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 291.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JinkoSolar worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,415,000 after buying an additional 1,194,433 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after buying an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after buying an additional 944,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,988,000 after buying an additional 158,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 299,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.00. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $66.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

