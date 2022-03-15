Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 362,697 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Gevo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 429,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 98,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $12,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gevo by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 357,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gevo by 196.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $729.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 3.22. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

GEVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

