Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $24,129,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $24,565,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $18,178,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $12,385,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $11,184,000.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DWACU opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $143.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.