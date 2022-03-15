Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.35% of Immuneering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

IMRX stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. Immuneering Corp has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

