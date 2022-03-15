Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 123,511 INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.69% of INmune Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of INMB opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 18.95.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

