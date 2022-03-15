Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 149,053 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALHC. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.