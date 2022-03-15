Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 292,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120,929 shares of company stock valued at $55,504,494. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.