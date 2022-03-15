Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.90% of Alico worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alico by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alico by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alico by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alico by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alico by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Alico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.