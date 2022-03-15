Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Barings BDC worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

