Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UP Fintech worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 28.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 26.1% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 56.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

