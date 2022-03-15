Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Codexis worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 359,670 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $5,414,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

