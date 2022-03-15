Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 278,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,170,000 after buying an additional 101,847 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 58.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,386,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 513,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

