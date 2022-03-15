Millennium Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Forward Air worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Forward Air Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.