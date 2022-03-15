Millennium Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of JinkoSolar worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

