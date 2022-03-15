Millennium Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,615 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of E.W. Scripps worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 20.2% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.72. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $65,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $202,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $378,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

