Millennium Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 281,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Castlight Health worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Castlight Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,241,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

NYSE:CSLT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Castlight Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Castlight Health Profile (Get Rating)

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.