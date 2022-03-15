Millennium Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.