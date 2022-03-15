Millennium Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,462 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,868,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,620,000 after purchasing an additional 314,327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,704,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,615 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 333.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 149,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCU. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

CCU opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

