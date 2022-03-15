Millennium Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.86% of Northeast Bank worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 683.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 54,503 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the third quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 526.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the third quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 85.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Shares of NBN opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $291.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.