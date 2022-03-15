Millennium Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,787 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter worth $1,470,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter worth $5,423,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

