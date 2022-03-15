Millennium Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 278,195 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,170,000 after buying an additional 101,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,386,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 513,969 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE CNX opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

