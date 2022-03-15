Millennium Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,320 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Aptinyx worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 105,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.