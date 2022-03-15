Millennium Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $158.76 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

