Millennium Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) by 246.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.57% of Arcimoto worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 84,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $221.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

