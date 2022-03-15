Millennium Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MESA. Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $148.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

