Millennium Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.61% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at about $684,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 34.6% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 485.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 129,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 107,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARYD opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

